(Examiner file photo)

Passengers injured in separate attacks on Muni over the weekend

A 23-year-old man was injured riding Muni Friday when another passenger twisted his hand while yelling profanities, police said.

The attack occurred at around 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ocean and Plymouth avenues in the Ingleside neighborhood.

The suspect, who police described as a 40-year-old man, was yelling at the victim before grabbing and forcefully twisting his hand, according to police.

The suspect fled the bus and had not been arrested as of Monday morning.

The victim was transported to the hospital

He was one of two people injured in Muni-related assaults over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old man struck his head on concrete at around 4:00 p.m. when another passenger shoved him out of a Muni coach near Post Street and Van Ness Avenue.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

A week earlier, 29-year-old man was hospitalized in a what police described as an unprovoked attack on Muni’s 14-Mission bus, near 19th and Mission streets.

Despite the recent attacks, Muni has said that assault on city transit has been on the decline overall, with data showing a 50 percent drop in assaults between 2017 and 2018, according to a report by Muni officials.

vtence@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
SFMTA official says SF supervisors ‘water down’ safety projects
Next story
Lawsuit seeking to block bridge toll hike fails

Just Posted

With Hennessy retiring, Miyamoto jumps into SF sheriff’s race

The chief deputy sheriff is the first major candidate in the running

Cost to move city agencies out of Hall of Justice going up

Office space leases part of long term replacement plans that include land purchase next to courthouse

Lawsuit seeking to block bridge toll hike fails

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association sued in July to block Regional Measure 3

Bay Area parents, Hollywood actress agree to plead guilty in college admissions scheme

Consultant William “Rick” Singer helped falsify college entrance exam results, bribe coaches

Warriors close out 47 years at Oracle by blasting Clippers in throwback uniforms

Stephen Curry gives a vintage performance in vintage uniforms in regular-season Oracle finale

Most Read