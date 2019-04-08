Passengers injured in separate attacks on Muni over the weekend

A 23-year-old man was injured riding Muni Friday when another passenger twisted his hand while yelling profanities, police said.

The attack occurred at around 2:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ocean and Plymouth avenues in the Ingleside neighborhood.

The suspect, who police described as a 40-year-old man, was yelling at the victim before grabbing and forcefully twisting his hand, according to police.

The suspect fled the bus and had not been arrested as of Monday morning.

The victim was transported to the hospital

He was one of two people injured in Muni-related assaults over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old man struck his head on concrete at around 4:00 p.m. when another passenger shoved him out of a Muni coach near Post Street and Van Ness Avenue.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

A week earlier, 29-year-old man was hospitalized in a what police described as an unprovoked attack on Muni’s 14-Mission bus, near 19th and Mission streets.

Despite the recent attacks, Muni has said that assault on city transit has been on the decline overall, with data showing a 50 percent drop in assaults between 2017 and 2018, according to a report by Muni officials.

