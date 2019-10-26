Park Merced homicide was a case of domestic violence, police say

Police suspect that Thursday’s homicide of 21-year-old Valeria Villagomez in Park Merced was a case of domestic violence.

The suspect charged with her murder, Jose DeJesus Rodriguez, 20, was booked into The City’s County Jail Friday at 3:28 p.m. under charges of homicide resisting police, two counts of undisclosed felony and misdemeanor, as well as domestic violence.

Villagomez was fatally shot at a residence on 26th Ave near Eucalyptus Drive early Thursday afternoon, according to police. She died around 2 p.m. after being transported to a local hospital.

Most locals living in homes near the scene of the crime said they didn’t hear gunshots Thursday afternoon.

“I was walking just down the street around [Rolph Nicol Jr. Playground] when the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m., and I didn’t hear anything,” a woman who lives six houses down from the murder scene told the Examiner.

“All I saw was that it was all cordoned off. There was a cop sitting on the sidewalk on Eucalyptus [Drive] outside of his car until late,” her husband added.

A group of exchange students at San Francisco State University who live across the street from the residence of the homicide said they came home from school around 4 p.m. to a crowd of police officers walking and talking in front of the crime scene.

“They stayed until evening, almost ‘till midnight,” one student said.

Several neighbors said they didn’t recognize neither the suspect or the victim’s names, and had never seen anyone leave the residence of the homicide.

“We sometimes saw the lights turn on or off, but no one ever came out. We never saw the people inside,” the SFSU student said.

Residents expressed concern about the incident. They said the neighborhood is usually quiet and safe.

Police records show that Villagomez’ homicide was the 32nd in The City this year.

