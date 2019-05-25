Pair arrested in stabbing, shooting on Embarcadero

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting and stabbing earlier this month along The Embarcadero in San Francisco, police said Friday.

Leola Issacson, 28, of San Francisco and transient Nick Shaw, 29, were taken into custody in connection with a May 10 incident that left a man shot in the stomach and a woman stabbed in the hand.

Issacson, the male victim’s ex-girlfriend, was arguing with the couple in the 300 block of The Embarcadero and is suspected of pulling out a sharp weapon and stabbing the female victim in the hand.

Shaw is suspected of then shooting the male victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Issacson was taken into custody May 11 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shaw was arrested May 16 on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Although arrests have been made, investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Callers and people who send a text may remain anonymous.