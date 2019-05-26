One person shot at Dolores Park

No arrest reported as police search the area

Shots were fired at Dolores Park Sunday afternoon, sending one man to the hospital.

Police said shots were heard around 5 p.m.

Officers located one adult male victim, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police were searching the area after the shooting but no arrest has been confirmed.

The park was crowded Sunday, with the Carnaval San Francisco celebration and parade having taken place in the neighborhood earlier in the day.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated. Bay City News contributed to this report.

