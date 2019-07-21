(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

One pedestrian killed, one injured in Tenderloin vehicle collision

One pedestrian was killed and another was critically injured Sunday afternoon in a collision in the Tenderloin, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. when two cars collided near Taylor and O’Farrell streets, according to police.

A car then veered into two pedestrians in a crosswalk at the intersection.

One of those two pedestrians has since died, police said.

Neither driver was injured and both are cooperating with traffic investigators.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in the collision, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

