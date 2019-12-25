One dead, two injured in Christmas Eve shooting in the Tenderloin

At least one person was killed and two others suffered injuries not considered life-threatening following a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District late Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Jones and O’Farrell streets, police said. Officers from the department’s Tenderloin Station arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, a 30-year-old man with a head injury caused be a strike with an object and a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released and the 30-year-old man hit in the head was treated at the scene.

Police didn’t provide any suspect information. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police (415) 575-4444. Those wishing to text a tip can text TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD”.