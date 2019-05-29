One dead, several others injured in Bay Bridge crash involving Golden Gate Transit bus

A crash involving a Golden Gate Transit bus tied up westbound lanes just west of the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza, according to the California Highway Patrol. (Courtesy photo)

A collision on the Bay Bridge early Wednesday involving a Golden Gate Transit bus that killed one person and seriously injured at least two others tied up westbound lanes just west of the Toll Plaza for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 4:30 a.m., the CHP received a call about a collision between a box truck and a Golden Gate Transit bus just east of Treasure Island, according to CHP spokesman Officer Bert Diaz.

Three people were in the box truck, which rear-ended the bus as it was coming to a stop, Diaz said. One of the passengers in the truck died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Golden Gate Transit spokeswoman Priya Clemens said two passengers on the bus — a BART bus bridge en route from MacArthur Station in Oakland to the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco — were transported to a hospital.

Diaz said 40 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled and Caltrans crews responded to clean it up.

Three lanes of the five-lane bridge were blocked for hours, snarling the morning commute into San Francisco. All lanes were opened by about 9:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

In response to the collision and subsequent lane closures, BART announced that it was extending the number of the longer commuter trains it runs in the morning. As of about 8:45 a.m., about 4,000 additional passengers had made the trip to San Francisco via BART compared to the average weekday.

The Golden Gate Transit bus was operating on the Bay Bridge as a BART “Early Bird Express” shuttle to substitute for early BART train service, which has been paused until 2023 while the agency completes a seismic retrofit on the underwater transbay tube. The shuttles serve about 2,900 early morning riders.

After the collision, Golden Gate Transit rerouted all of its shuttle trips to San Francisco across the Richmond/San Rafael and Golden Gate Bridges, to avoid Bay Bridge delays, Clemens said.

The shuttle driver involved in the collision is undergoing standard drug and alcohol testing, Clemens said.

San Francisco Examiner staff contributed to this report.