Two displaced in one-alarm Laurel Heights blaze

One person has been hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights neighborhood on Monday morning, fire officials said.

Ultimately, two people were rescued but also displaced from their homes, fire officials said. The one-alarm blaze was reported at about 9:20 a.m. on the second floor of a home in the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue, the fire department wrote on Twitter.

The fire is under investigation. No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.