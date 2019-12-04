Oil spill causes street closures in Glenpark neighborhood

An oil spill in the Glenpark neighborhood has caused street closures, officials report.

The spill was reported at approximately 8:35 a.m. in the area of Elk Street between Bosworth and Sussex streets. Drivers are advised to avoid the area by using alterante routes.

AlertSF: Avoid the Area of Elk St between Bosworth and Sussex Streets due to oil spill. Use alternate routes. https://t.co/YnRhji6rSH — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) December 4, 2019

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/