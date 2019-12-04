Oil spill causes street closures in Glenpark neighborhood

An oil spill in the Glenpark neighborhood has caused street closures, officials report.
The spill was reported at approximately 8:35 a.m. in the area of Elk Street between Bosworth and Sussex streets. Drivers are advised to avoid the area by using alterante routes.
