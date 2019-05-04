Oakwood student choir involved in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101

More than a dozen students were traveling to San Franicsco to perform this Sunday

One person involved in a fatal multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 101 has been discharged while another remains in serious condition at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, a spokesperson confirmed.

The crash involved four vehicles and a tour bus operated by Peninsula Tours was first reported at 12:43 a.m. on the highway just south of Sierra Point.

The fatal victim was a driver or passenger of one of four vehicles involved in the crash, CHP Officer Bert Diaz said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash saw all northbound lanes blocked and diverted on Saturday morning. One lane of traffic was reopened shortly before 5 a.m., and the remaining three lanes reopened at 8:40 a.m., the CHP reported.

The tour bus involved was occupied by 18 Oakwood University students who are members of the Aeolians Choir and two staff members travelling from the San Francisco International Airport to The City to perform at the Third Baptist Church on Sunday.

Several of the students were “slightly injured,” but will continue to perform this weekend at San Francisco’s Third Baptist Church, a spokesperson for the church said in a statement. The spokesperson added that the students lost most of their belongings in the crash and are making an appeal for clothing.

Oakwood University officials said in a statement shared on Twitter Saturday that the students and staff were checked by EMT on site and that non-life threatening injuries were reported.

“Pastoral care has been mobilized and has already offered support and attention to those involved,” university officials tweeted.

Donations to the Aeolians Choir can be made here.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

