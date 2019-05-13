Oakland man killed in Nob Hill crash

Two men lost their lives in separate traffic accidents on the streets of San Francisco on Saturday evening.

Police say a deadly collision between a motorcycle and a white BMW occured at 10:12 p.m. on the intersection of Pine and Polk streets in the Nob Hill neighborhood.

The motorcyclist, 47-year-old Darren Travis of Oakland, was transported to the hospital and pronounced ‘dead-on-arrival,’ according to police.

Police say an investigation into the accident is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Two and a half hours earlier, a 65-year-old-man, was killed in the Tenderloin neighborhood after colliding with a Golden Gate Transit bus.

Eight pedestrians have been killed in San Francisco due to traffic related accidents this year.

