(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Oakland man killed in Nob Hill crash

The motorcyclist collided with a BMW Saturday night

Two men lost their lives in separate traffic accidents on the streets of San Francisco on Saturday evening.

Police say a deadly collision between a motorcycle and a white BMW occured at 10:12 p.m. on the intersection of Pine and Polk streets in the Nob Hill neighborhood.

The motorcyclist, 47-year-old Darren Travis of Oakland, was transported to the hospital and pronounced ‘dead-on-arrival,’ according to police.

Police say an investigation into the accident is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Two and a half hours earlier, a 65-year-old-man, was killed in the Tenderloin neighborhood after colliding with a Golden Gate Transit bus.

Eight pedestrians have been killed in San Francisco due to traffic related accidents this year.

vtence@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Caltrain explores SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara sales tax to fund electrification
Next story
First Amendment advocates condemn raid of journalist’s home, office in leak of Adachi report

Just Posted

Plan to push homeless, mentally ill substance users into treatment meets with resistance

Supervisors question impact, lack of resources in proposal

Muni gets low grade in citywide survey

City study finds sharp drop in residents’ confidence in transit agency

Caltrain explores SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara sales tax to fund electrification

The governing board overseeing Caltrain is considering a 2020 sales tax to… Continue reading

Review finds dispatch errors undermined response to violent robbery

Board of Supervisors to examine lackluster handling of injured baker’s 911 call

First Amendment advocates condemn raid of journalist’s home, office in leak of Adachi report

Advocates say warrants issued for raid of Bryan Carmody’s home and office was “improper”

Most Read