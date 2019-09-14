Oakland man arrested as suspect in fatal July shooting

Patrick Jackson was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting.

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal July 7 shooting of a man in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 12:47 a.m. in the area of Bonifacio and Mabini streets, where officers found an adult male, later identified as Richard Ponce, 20, from Dos Palos.

Ponce was treated by medics, but died at the scene.

A suspect, identified by SFPD homicide investigators identified as 21-year-old Oakland resident Patrick Jackson, was arrested Wednesday in the 1500 block of Doolittle Drive in San Leandro.

Jackson was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for murder and robbery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line, (415) 575-4444 or send a text toTIP411.