Nob Hill jewelry store robbed by two suspects in U-Haul van

A Nob Hill jewelry store got robbed Sunday morning in what appears to have been a well-planned attack, according to police.

The suspects, a woman and a man, pulled the security gate off of the store in the 1500 block of Polk Street around 5:20 a.m., broke the glass door and robbed jewels from the store before fleeing in a white U-Haul van.

A resident in the neighborhood said the robbery occurred at Zee Continental Jewelry at 1546 Polk St.

On Monday morning, the store’s gate was locked and the broken glass in the door was covered with a wooden board. A man could be seen inside reviewing recordings on a TV screen, but he declined to speak with a reporter.

The amount of property taken was unknown as of Monday morning and the suspects remained at large.