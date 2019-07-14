No ICE raids reported in SF Sunday morning amid threat of immigration sweeps

Anti-ICE activists hold signs at a rally outside U.S. Customs and Immigration headquarters on Sansom Street to protest the threat of ICE raids in the Bay Area and across the country on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

No immigration raids have been reported in San Francisco as of Sunday morning despite threats from federal officials to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants with final deportation orders.

San Francisco is one of up to 10 cities where the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to target around 2,000 migrant families for deportation on Sunday, according to the Washington Post. On Friday, President Donald Trump confirmed that the operation would take place.

But advocates had not received any reports of ICE raids in San Francisco as of 10:30 a.m., according to Marisela Esparza of the San Francisco Immigrant Legal and Education Network. The organization is one of the groups that runs a 24-hour hotline for immigrants to report ICE activity.

Reports of the crackdown prompted protests in the Bay Area last week, including at the ICE office in the Financial District on Thursday. A day later, Mayor London Breed encouraged immigrants to call the San Francisco Rapid Response Network hotline in the event of a raid.

“We will support and stand by our immigrant community and continue to invest and provide resources to help address a challenging time,” Breed said Friday at a press conference at City Hall. The hotline number is (415) 200-1548.

In anticipation of the raids, the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California sought a court order on Friday to ensure that immigrants who are arrested are not processed without legal representation.

The ACLU took legal action on behalf of the nonprofit Pangea Legal Services after ICE notified immigration attorneys that they would not be allowed to reach detainees Sunday as ICE offices are closed, according to the complaint.

U.S. District Court Judge James Donato denied the request Saturday but said he “expects that a noncitizen will not be removed unless and until a reasonable opportunity to talk with an attorney has been provided.”

“The federal judge clearly expects that ICE will provide access to counsel during any planned raids,” Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, an attorney at Pangea Legal Services, said in a statement. “Should they fail to do so, our attorneys are prepared to take ICE back to federal court. We will monitor this closely.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com