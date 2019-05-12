Murder arrests made in 2017 North Beach slaying

Carlos Valiente, 26, and Anthony Molina, 31, are accused of killing 21-year-old Oswaldo Fuentes

Two suspects have been arrested in the March 2017 slaying of a man in North Beach, according to police.

Richmond resident Carlos Valiente, 26, and Benicia resident Anthony Molina, 31, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing 21-year-old Oswaldo Fuentes of Fairfield.

Officers responded at 1:35 a.m. on March 11, 2017, to the 500 block of Green Street where they found Fuentes suffering from multiple bullet wounds, according to police.

Fuentes died where officers found him.

Jail records show Valiente and Molina were booked at County Jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy charges.

Valiente and Molina are each being held on $1 million bail.

S.F. Examiner staff contributed to this report

 

