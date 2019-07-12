Muni train involved in collision with vehicle

A Muni train was involved in a collision in San Francisco’s Bayview District this afternoon.

Fire officials reported the collision between a train and a car at Third Street and Williams Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. One adult and two children were in the car but are reported to be in stable condition.

A Muni spokesperson said the collision occurred just after 12:30 p.m., and that the incident had cleared as of around 3 p.m.

T-Third trains switched back at Evans Avenue during the incident. Bus shuttles will continue to provide service in the area to clear delays.