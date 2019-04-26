Muni subway service suffers downtown meltdown Friday morning

A disruption in power in the subway has sent Friday morning’s Muni commute into chaos.

Muni’s Metro service downtown has suffered a power loss and has not been in service since roughly 6:40 a.m.

Unable to run at full speeds, Muni’s inbound K-Ingleside, L-Taraval and M-Ocean View trains were backed up in the tunnel Friday morning at West Portal Station.

The N-Judah was also partially out of service this morning.

Shuttle buses are running from Castro station to downtown, while some trains — fewer than usual — are still running from West Portal to the Castro.

Initially, 15 shuttles were planned for West Portal, but those buses were “called off” and rerouted to the Castro, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Twitter account.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of riders crowded at Muni stops throughout the system, posts on social media show.

Look at all these people!! What kind of system is this?? pic.twitter.com/Jc2qq6Avud — Scott Fredrickson (@sfmta_sucks) April 26, 2019

From Castro Station to Market Street, West Portal and elsewhere, crowds swarmed the sidewalks as they awaited transportation alternatives.

The Muni metro train system collectively serves 162,000 riders’ trips daily. Many voiced their anger online.

“SEND ALL SHUTTLES! You literally have 100s of people at stops waiting. You should have had ALL of them ready for the rush,” wrote Twitter user ashbyrne33, whose commute was disrupted.

The loss to Muni’s overhead power lines began early, at roughly 6:40 a.m., between Powell and Civic Center stations, according to the SFMTA Twitter account.

But some riders argued the problem has been known for a while.

“That power line has been faulty for days,” tweeted @steadicat. “You could tell by the power briefly going out on trains between the two stations. Why wasn’t this fixed sooner?”

Below, a collection of social media complaints from this morning’s commute:

Please send more shuttles. There are tons of people waiting at church and market that got kicked off trains with no shuttles waiting. People need reliable service to get to work. This is ridiculous. — Kelly O'B W (@kellyobw) April 26, 2019

This is a cluster. @LondonBreed You said you were going to fix Muni. You've been in office for a year and a half and not a peep from you. I understand homelessness is top of mine, but where's your committee on improving Muni too? Why not multi-task? #sanfrancisco #sfmuni — SFNative (@BellaSFnative) April 26, 2019

So what about the n Judah. Do you know how many people take that daily to the hospital? Will the n still run above ground? — Patsy and Eddie (@Bigdoglife) April 26, 2019

F this. This week has been a series of failures and delays making it impossible to get from Noe/Mission to downtown in any reasonable amount of time. You know we rely on your services to get to work, right? — Christian Hresko (@chresko) April 26, 2019

@D4GordonMar @LondonBreed I wish I could say these kind of issues were rare. You probably don’t need to worry about housing prices going up after all the upcoming IPOs – with a commute like this, what millionaires are going to want to move out to the Sunset with us? #fixsfmuni — Peter Brock (@ptbrock) April 26, 2019