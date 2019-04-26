Muni subway service suffers downtown meltdown Friday morning

Agency blames power loss for service disruption

A disruption in power in the subway has sent Friday morning’s Muni commute into chaos.

Muni’s Metro service downtown has suffered a power loss and has not been in service since roughly 6:40 a.m.

Unable to run at full speeds, Muni’s inbound K-Ingleside, L-Taraval and M-Ocean View trains were backed up in the tunnel Friday morning at West Portal Station.

The N-Judah was also partially out of service this morning.

Shuttle buses are running from Castro station to downtown, while some trains — fewer than usual — are still running from West Portal to the Castro.

Initially, 15 shuttles were planned for West Portal, but those buses were “called off” and rerouted to the Castro, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Twitter account.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of riders crowded at Muni stops throughout the system, posts on social media show.

From Castro Station to Market Street, West Portal and elsewhere, crowds swarmed the sidewalks as they awaited transportation alternatives.

The Muni metro train system collectively serves 162,000 riders’ trips daily. Many voiced their anger online.

“SEND ALL SHUTTLES! You literally have 100s of people at stops waiting. You should have had ALL of them ready for the rush,” wrote Twitter user ashbyrne33, whose commute was disrupted.

The loss to Muni’s overhead power lines began early, at roughly 6:40 a.m., between Powell and Civic Center stations, according to the SFMTA Twitter account.

But some riders argued the problem has been known for a while.

“That power line has been faulty for days,” tweeted @steadicat. “You could tell by the power briefly going out on trains between the two stations. Why wasn’t this fixed sooner?”

Below, a collection of social media complaints from this morning’s commute:

