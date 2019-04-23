Muni locks back doors on new trains after woman caught, dragged in them

Back doors on all of Muni’s 68 new train cars will be temporarily locked into place for safety.

That’s following a San Francisco Examiner investigation last week into the allegedly defective doors on the new trains. In at least four incidents, people found themselves caught in the doors, which internal Muni testing documents show can clamp down and lock on objects, including people.

In one incident on April 12, a woman was dragged by an N-Judah train from Embarcadero station, eventually causing her to fall onto the tracks. She was released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after being brought there in “serious condition,” and has not yet been identified.

NBC Bay Area first reported Monday that the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency would keep its back doors locked pending an independent investigation called for by Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who is also the chair of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority Board.

Peskin told the Examiner last week that the transportation authority will withhold $62 million SFMTA had asked for to “fast-track” purchasing new Muni trains, which it was set to and approve Tuesday. The total contract for the new Muni fleet is $1.1 billion.

Erica Kato, an SFMTA spokesperson, said the agency will alert riders of the rear-door closure via staff, outreach “ambassadors” and social media channels.