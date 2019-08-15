Mission District gas leak prompts evacuation of entire city block

No injuries have been reported.

Update (3:14 p.m.): Fire officials report that 2-inch and 4-inch gas lines were struck by construction crews, causing a large gas leak in the area of 22nd Street and San Jose Avenue in the Mission District Thursday afternoon.

The leaks have since been capped.

Repairs are expected to take three to four hours and the repopulation of the residential block that has been evacuated is estimated to take one hour, according to authorities.

Police and fire officials evacuated the entire city block door-to-door in all four directions as a result of the leak, which was reported at about 2:20 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

