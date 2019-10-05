Minor earthquake hits San Mateo Coast, no damage or injuries reported

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit the town of Colma southwest of San Francisco Saturday morning.

Centered offcoast, 16 miles southwest of The City, the minor earthquake shook the bay at 8:41 a.m. and lasted less than a second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than 2,300 locals reported their homes shaking, but officials say the quake did not cause damage or injuries.

The incident prompted local emergency services and businesses to remind locals about earthquake protocols and guidelines on social media.

Central County Fire Department tweeted a visual reminder of the traditional earthquake drill, “Drop, Cover, Hold On!”

Four minutes after the earthquake, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center sent out a tweet asking affected readers to report the earthquake to their online survey system.

On Facebook, a local real estate agent shared a link to the state’s earthquake insurance suggestions and Q&As.

She added, “This morning’s jolt was a quick reminder that we live in an earthquake zone. The big one is coming, it’s only a matter of when. All we can do is [get] prepared.”

cghisolfi@sfexaminer.com