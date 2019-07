A Merced County man was killed in a fatal shooting early Sunday in the South of Market neighborhood, according to police.

The victim, who has been identified by the medical examiner as Dos Palos, California resident Richard Ponce, 20, was shot in the area of Bonifacio and Mabini streets, near the Whole Foods Market, around 12:45 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrest had been reported as of Monday.