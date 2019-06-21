Mayor’s Breed strengthens air-quality emergency plan

High-rises in downtown San Francisco were obscured by unhealthy air by smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County on Nov. 15, 2018. Mayor Breed called for updated plans for responding to air quality in the wake of the Camp Fire. (Eric Pratt/SF Weekly)

San Franciscans will be better prepared and informed in the case of a new bad-air alert.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) on Friday presented updated plans for responding to air quality and climate emergencies at a Disaster Council meeting.

Mayor London Breed called for the new plans on Dec. 7, 2018 in the wake of the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County, which sent smoke billowing over The City last November. City officials came under fire for their handling of the emergency, with advocates for the homeless criticising their failure to distribute smoke-filtered masks to homeless residents.

The updates affect the Emergency Plan and call for public respite centers and regional mutual aid coordination.

“We need to look out for one another and make sure that our communities know where they can go to access cleaner air and cooler facilities,” Breed said in a statement Friday.

Under the revised plans, the DPH and DEM will “provide recommendations and guidelines on how to protect public health during poor air quality events,” Breed said.

The DEM compiled a mutual-aid roster of city staff from 16 different department to respond in emergencies.

The report also clarifies information on N95 respirators and provides guidance on a new Air Quality Emergency Public Information Toolkit.

The Department of Public Health Operations Center and The City Emergency Center may be activated when the Air Quality Index reaches 151 and above. Last November 16th, San Francisco’s Air Quality Index reached 357.

The report highlights 17 community facilities that could serve as cooling centers or provide clean air respite, including the African American Art and Culture Complex, The Chinatown Branch, Glen Park, Main, Mission, Mission Bay, North Beach Branch, Potrero, Presidio Branch, Ortega Branch, Park Branch and Visitacion Valley Branch Libraries, The Moscone Center, Pier 1 Lobby, Veterans Building, the Bayview Opera HOuse, and The Mission Cultural Center For Latino Arts.

The report also specifies “vulnerable populations” that may experience higher health risks, including the homeless.

“Our focus will be on ensuring that all communities, and particularly the most vulnerable populations, receive information, outreach and options on how to stay healthy,” Dr. Grant Colfax, director of health, said in a statement Friday.