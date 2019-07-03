Mayor Breed appoints leader to restructure Housing Authority

Mayor London Breed has named a new leader to help transition the embattled San Francisco Housing Authority as The City prepares to take over the agency.

Tonia Lediju, who currently works as the city’s Chief Audit Executive, will be tasked with leading a Transition Team that will develop and implement a plan for the agency’s restructuring, according to Breed.

“As the city takes on this important task of restructuring the Housing Authority, our focus is to ensure housing stability for the thousands of households who depend on subsidies and to complete our long-planned revitalization and transformation of Sunnydale and Potrero Hill as part of our HOPE SF initiative,” Breed said in a statement.

“This restructuring is an opportunity to increase accountability, and ensure that we are providing quality public housing for our resident,” she said.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandated back in March that the city assume responsibility of the agency because it had defaulted on several agreements and obligations.

Under the new arrangement, the city will manage the Housing Authority and contract third-party experts to administer the housing voucher and public housing programs for the city’s 14,000 residents who rely on them.

As the leader of the new transition team, Lediju will develop and implement a transition plan, which includes timelines, performance metrics, analyses, staffing needs and budget requirements.

The team will include representatives from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, the Controller’s Office, Human Resources, the City Attorney’s Office, the Office of Economic Workforce Development and HOPE SF, Breed’s office said.

Lediju brings more than 20 years of experience transforming organizations and systems, and in 2017, she conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Housing Authority’s financial structure, management, systems and staffing.

Prior to working for the city, Lediju served as a division chief at the California Employment Development Department.

-Daniel Montes, Bay City News