Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Mission High School in SF

A man was arrested Monday evening for allegedly threatening to shoot people at Mission High School in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man who school officials described as an “outsider,” entered the campus on 18th Street between Church and Dolores streets at around 5:50 p.m. and threatened “to shoot up the occupants,” police said.

“The staff reacted quickly and worked to de-escalate the individual and to get him to leave the building,” Principal Eric Guthertz said in a letter to families. “Our After School team, as a safety precaution, did ask students to remain in their rooms or areas while this was happening.”

Police were called to the campus, but the suspect had left the building by the time police arrived. After reviewing video and “going over the incident,” Guthertz said police arrested the suspect later that evening.

Guthertz said the man did not have any weapons on him on campus or when police arrested him, and that police did not put the school on lockdown.

“Our faculty and staff did a great job of making sure everyone was safe,” Guthertz said, adding that he continues to work closely with the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Unified School District on the issue.

Police confirmed the arrest but have not released the identity of the suspect.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com