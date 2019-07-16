Man stabbed with scissors by suspect he met on dating app

A man was attacked with scissors Monday morning by a man he had met on a dating app and invited into his home, police said Tuesday.

The 58-year-old victim had invited the suspect, who was around 25 to 30 years old, to his home on the 2200 block of Market Street.

But when he asked the suspect to leave around 8 a.m. he refused and allegedly stabbed the victim one time on his knuckles after a brief struggle, according to police.

The victim refused medical assistance and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect left on foot and remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

