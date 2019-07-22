Man sleeping in Mission stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack

Police detain a possible suspect in the stabbing

A man was asleep in the Mission on Monday afternoon when a woman stabbed him for no apparent reason, he told police.

The man was lying down on 16th street between Mission and Valencia streets at around 12:50 p.m. when he was stabbed, police said.

“Apparently he was just on the street and it was an unprovoked attack,” said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson.

Lobsinger said the man told police he was cut on his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman fled the scene. A possible suspect has been taken into custody in the area as of 3 p.m., Lobsinger said.

Lobsinger described the weapon used in the attack as a possible knife.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Lyft rolls out new rental bikes
Next story
Comedy club fighting for its survival wins legacy business status

Just Posted

Comedy club fighting for its survival wins legacy business status

The Punch Line, once threatened with eviction by August, ‘optimistic’ about lease talks with landlord

SF to shut down 82 oil wells on Kern County property

‘Keep It in the Ground’ legislation prohibits the extraction of oil, gas and minerals from city land

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of SF grocery store owner

Eleasia Fraise booked in 2017 death of Konstantinos ‘Gus’ Vardakastanis

Giants, Yastrzemski walk it off as Conner Menez, Zach Green star in debuts

San Francisco Giants debut two rookies who play major roles in third extra-inning win over Mets

Central Subway contractor dispute threatens to bust budget

Muni’s $1.6 billion Central Subway project is nearly out of money. An… Continue reading

Most Read