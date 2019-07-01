Man shot in Bayview District Thursday dies of injuries

Supervisor Shamann Walton planning to announce ‘Vision Zero’ plan for homicides

A man shot and critically injured in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Thursday morning has died, according to the city supervisor representing the district.

The shooting was reported at 8:33 a.m. Thursday in the area of the Alice Griffith Apartments at Arelious Walker Drive and Fitzgerald Avenue.

A witness called police and said they heard gunshots and saw a white SUV speed away. Officers responded and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and police said Friday that his injuries were life-threatening. On Monday morning, Supervisor Shamann Walton issued a news release noting that the victim had died, making the case the sixth homicide so far in 2019 in the district he represents.

The medical examiner’s office is not immediately releasing the name of the man who died.

Walton is holding a news conference later Monday to announce what he is calling a “Vision Zero on Homicides,” a plan to address a recent rise in violence in the Bayview District.

