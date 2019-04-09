(Courtesy image)

Man runs down bicyclist with his car in Pacific Heights

Police said the suspect had argued with the victim before the alleged attack

A driver ran down a bicyclist yesterday after an argument escalated into a car chase and assault, according to police.

The suspect, who police reports describe as being in his 30s, got into an argument with the victim around 5:30 p.m. near the 2000 block of Broadway in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

When victim, a 25-year-old man, attempted to leave on his bicycle, the suspect allegedly gave chase in a sedan, police said.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim as he was riding away, knocking him down, then crushed the bicycle with his vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, but refused medical treatment.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

vtence@sfexaminer.com

