Man killed with a knife in Bayview-Hunters Point

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide

A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death late Sunday evening in Bayview-Hunters Point.

The man was fatally attacked with a knife at around 7:47 p.m. on Gilman Avenue between Hayes and Ingalls streets, according to police.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds before he was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police arrested 41-year-old Salvador Chavez of San Francisco in connection with the stabbing.

Chavez is being held at County Jail without bail on suspicion of murder, according to authorities.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The killing marked the 12th homicide of the year in San Francisco.

