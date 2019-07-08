(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Man killed in Mission District shooting

A man was shot in killed in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of 24th and Capp streets around 12 a.m., police said. As officers arrived, a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and was able to elude capture during a pursuit.

A man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of 24th Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Monday morning.

Previous story
Turning Muni’s subway system around

Just Posted

Turning Muni’s subway system around

SFMTA officials hope to reduce delays by making it easier to remove malfunctioning trains

SFUSD summer garden program trains teens, lets kids get their hands dirty

District’s internship program teaches kids to live more sustainably

Judge upholds legality of SF tax measures funding childcare, homelessness services

Business, anti-tax groups argued two-thirds majority required for approval

SF saw a big increase in homelessness this year. But exactly how big depends on who counts as homeless.

City count identifies 1,700 more homeless people than official numbers based on federal guidelines.

Small Business Commission backs plans to charge consumers 25 cents per checkout bag

Increase intended to encourage the use of reusables

Most Read