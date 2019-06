A man was shot in the Tenderloin neighborhood Thursday morning, according to police.

The 23-year-old male was shot at Turk and Hyde streets at 1:28 a.m. by a man in his late twenties.

Police said the shooter approached the victim and shot him before fleeing east on Turk.

The victim was transported to the hospital but was expected to survive.

No arrest had been reported as of Thursday morning.

staff@sfexaminer.com