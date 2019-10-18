Man injured after machete attack in Bernal Heights

A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked a passerby with a machete near Bernal Heights late Thursday evening, then fled the scene, according to authorities.

The incident took place on Mission Street near Highland Avenue, where the victim in the attack, a 41-year-old male, was walking around 11 p.m.

According to a police report, the suspect walked up to the victim and cut his arm with the weapon. The suspect fled before police arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of Friday morning, no arrest had been made. Police said an investigation is underway.

