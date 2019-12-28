Man identified in Richmond District fire

The man died at the hospital after suffering critical injuries

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for the injuries he suffered in the blaze, which were not considered life-threatening, fire officials said. (Courtesy photo)

A man killed in a two-alarm fire in San Francisco’s Richmond District earlier this week has been identified as 57-year-old Robert Bell, according to the city’s medical examiner.

Bell, a San Francisco resident, died at the hospital after suffering critical injuries in the Monday fire at 1502-1508 Cabrillo St., reported just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire on the three-story building’s second floor. The fire then spread to the third floor and the building’s roof, according to fire officials.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for the injuries he suffered in the blaze, which were not considered life-threatening, fire

officials said.

Fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said Friday the fire displaced a total of four residents, two of whom were out of the country at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.