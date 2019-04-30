Man hospitalized after West Portal argument turns violent

One man was hospitalized after an early morning argument Tuesday escalated to into a street fight in the West Portal neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., two men were arguing on the intersection of West Portal Ave. and Ulloa Street, according to police.

The attacker, a 30-year-old man, was having a verbal dispute with the victim, a 36-year-old man, before attacking him with a flurry of punches and slamming his head into the ground, police said.

Police said the suspect then fled on foot.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No arrests had been reported as of Tuesday morning.

