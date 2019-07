Few details available in death of SF resident

San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a 49-year-old man in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

The death was reported at 5:04 p.m. in the 200 block of Texas Street. The medical examiner’s office has identified the man as San Francisco resident Mark Pueschel.

Police have not released any other details about Pueschel’s death and said no arrest has been made in the case.