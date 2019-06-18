Man found dead in apparent homicide off Skyline Boulevard

A San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy found a dead man lying on the shoulder of Skyline Boulevard near the El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve late Monday night.

The deputy was on an unrelated call when the body was discovered at 11:09 p.m. just north of Reids Roost.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his injuries suggest his death was a homicide. Investigators searched the area with help from a SWAT team, K-9 units and aircraft.

They were still canvassing the area early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities closed the area for most of Tuesday morning, but Skyline Boulevard reopened between state Highway 92 and state Highway 84 after a “shelter in place” order associated with the investigation was lifted, sheriff’s officials said around 11:45 a.m.

Sheriff’s Lt. Stephanie Josephson said deputies were looking for suspects. Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (650) 363-4051.

