Man arrested in connection with woman’s death in San Francisco

A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the death of a woman in San Francisco, according to police.

Police had few details to share about the case as of Saturday evening, but said a man walked into Mission Station at around 8:22 a.m. and told officers his friend may have killed someone.

Officers then went to two San Francisco locations.

Police said a woman’s body was found at a residence on the 500 block of Alvarado Street, in the Mission District, and that a man was arrested at a residence on the 100 block of Aptos Avenue in the Balboa Terrace neighborhood, about three miles southwest of the Alvarado Street location.

Police said investigators were working Saturday night on the case and that further details were not available.

The Medical Examiner’s Office did not have any information available early Saturday night.

– Sam Richards, Bay City News