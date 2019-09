A man was arrested after an argument escalated into a stabbing that left another man with life-threatening injuries in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday night, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 8:59 p.m. in the area of 15th and Valencia streets. The suspect and victim are both men in their mid 30s to early 40s.

More details about them and what led to the stabbing was not immediately available from police.

Dan McMenamin, Bay City News