An SFPD car sits on the corner of Golden Gate and Larkin in San Francisco, Calif. Friday, April 1, 2016. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

Man arrested after fatal fight in Potrero Hill

An altercation early Saturday morning between two men in Potrero Hill ended with one man dead and the other arrested, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Police officers responded to a call reporting a fight near the intersection of 16th and Kansas streets at about 3:50 a.m. and found the suspect in the incident fleeing the scene.

After a brief chase, the suspect was captured and placed in custody. It is unclear what types of injuries the victim sustained, but the SFPD spokesperson reported that he died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and have reported no further details at this time.

Members of the public with information on the incident are asked to contact the SFPD’S 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

