Man allegedly killed roommate at transitional living home in Bayview-Hunters Point

Prosecutors say Salvador Chavez has felony convictions dating as far back as 1996

Salvador Chavez is next scheduled to appear in court Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man accused of brutally killing his roommate at a transitional housing center in Bayview-Hunters Point over the weekend had a lengthy criminal record and a history of mental illness, according to court records.

Salvador Chavez, 41, allegedly stabbed 42-year-old Bruno Keith Niedzielski, of San Francisco, late Sunday evening at the Phatt Chance Community Living center at 1100 Gilman Ave.

Prosecutors say the two men shared a room at the community housing center for parolees and probationers.

Court records show Chavez has been convicted of eight felonies for a range of offenses including drug possession and theft over the years since 1996. He has served a number of stints in state prison.

In a motion seeking to detain Chavez without bail, Assistant District Attorney Michael Swart detailed his criminal history and the latest allegations against him.

At around 7:47 p.m. Sunday, Swart said residents at Phatt Chance heard a “loud commotion” coming from the room Chavez shared with Niedzielski.

Residents heard Niedzielski yell “get this guy off me, he has a knife,” according to the motion.

One of the residents was walking toward the room as Niedzielski stumbled out bloody and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He staggered downstairs to the backyard before collapsing.

Chavez then allegedly advanced on the neighbor with a knife in his hand.

Swart said Chavez chased after the neighbor but was thwarted when another resident opened their room and pulled the bystander to safety.

Police who arrived on the scene found Chavez on the second floor holding a bloody knife, Swart said. Chavez surrendered to the officers without incident.

Prosecutors say blood patterns dripping down the side of the victim’s mattress revealed suggest that Niedzielski was lying in bed on his back when the attack happened.

A defense attorney for Chavez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A person who answered the phone at Phatt Chance on Thursday afternoon declined to speak with the press.

Jail records show Chavez is being held without bail. He is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The San Francisco Examiner could not immediately confirm whether a judge has ruled on the motion to detain or whether Chavez entered a plea.

Chavez’s previous convictions include grand theft, possession and transportation of cocaine, possession and sale of crystal meth, being a felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly evading police in a vehicle.

His most recent conviction was for felony burglary in 2018.

In total, he has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for the felonies.

Furthermore, the records show Chavez has been hospitalized at the Napa State Hospital for mental illness.

The killing marked the 14th homicide of the year in San Francisco.

At the Police Commission meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Bill Scott said there has been a 7 percent decline in homicides so far in 2019.

Out of the 14 homicides, Scott said police have made arrests in eight. One of the 14 cases was a murder suicide.

S.F. Examiner Staff Writer Michael Barba contributed to this report.

vtence@sfexaminer.com