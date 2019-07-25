An SFPD logo on a police car outside the new Portola Substation on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Teen critically injured in major Bayview District car crash

Police report that speed was a factor in the crash that sent four people to the hospital.

Updated (8:17 a.m.): A teenage girl remains in critical condition after a car she was in crashed into a fire hydrant in the Bayview District early Thursday morning.

A total of four people were hospitalized, though three of the car’s occupants had been discharged at the time of publication, according to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Spokesperson Brent Andrew.

Officers responded to the crash at Third Street and Carroll Avenue at 1:13 a.m. The silver Mazda sheared off the hydrant, causing flooding at the intersection.

While the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, police indicated Thursday that speed appears to be a factor, and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Members of the public with information about the incident are asked to call the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

