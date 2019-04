Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries; driver cooperating with police

A large truck struck a pedestrian this morning near the Balboa Park BART station, according to police.

Police said the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was hit by a ‘big rig’ around 8:45 a.m. at Seneca and San Jose avenues. The truck was not hauling a trailer at the time, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

