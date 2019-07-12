Jury convicts suspect in hit-and-run of officer

A man was found guilty Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court of striking a police officer with a vehicle, critically injuring the officer, prosecutors said.

Willie Flanigan, 51, who was known as Maurquise Johnson when the collision occurred on Oct. 18, 2017, was found guilty of multiple felony charges for striking Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel on Turk Street.

Lewin-Tankel was on bicycle patrol.

Lewin-Tankel had to have surgery after the collision and was in intensive care for a while. The San Francisco Police Officers Association said that Lewin-Tankel almost died and suffered significant brain damage because of the collision.

Officers in the association and President Tony Montoya said he wants to see Flanigan get the maximum sentence allowed. Flanigan was allegedly fleeing from police when his vehicle struck Lewin-Tankel. Police were investigating Flanigan for a possible firearm offense.