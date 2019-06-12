Japantown power outage impacts thousands, knocks out traffic lights

Thousands are without power after an outage hit San Francisco’s north-eastern neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. reported that roughly 18,000 of its customers had no power as of 2:50 p.m.

Within 45 minutes, power was restored to roughly 14,000 customers in North Beach, Russian Hill and Pacific Heights, leaving about 4,000 without power in Japantown and Lower Pacific Heights neighborhoods.

The outage also knocked out “numerous” traffic lights in the northeast section of The City, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The SFMTA said those intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

The outage stretches Geary Boulevard from Scott Street to Polk Street. It also spans north and south from Pine Street down to Ellis Street.

PG&E said on its website it is still investigating the cause of the outage.

Power may be restored by 5:45 p.m., according to the utility.

