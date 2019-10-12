Italian American community set to march to celebrate more than 150 years of history

Celebrating 150 years of Italian heritage, thousands are expected to march down the streets of San Francisco from 12:30 p.m. Sunday carrying red, white and green flags alongside a historic royal court and festive floats.

This year’s Italian Heritage Parade will stretch from Fisherman’s Wharf, through North Beach, to Washington Square, and will conclude with a grand ball celebration scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at The Westin St. Francis in Union Square.

Columbus Avenue between Jefferson Street and Vallejo Street will be closed throughout the day to make space for celebrations. Traffic on nearby roads and squares in Fisherman’s Wharf will also be congested, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The SFMTA suggests that participants walk or bike to the event. Public transit will also be available, and BART riders are encouraged to take an F Market train or a bus to reach the parade’s gathering point at The Embarcadero and Powell Street in North Beach.

Together with the parade’s historic court of Queen Isabella, the event will feature a free Ferrari auto show and welcome Italian and Italian American dignitaries, organizations and businesses to celebrate the history and accomplishments of the community.

A wealth of “pit stops” to fill up on Italian delicacies will also be available along the march. Featured restaurants include the historic North Beach Italian lounge bar Gino & Carlo and local pizza-lovers’ favorites Piazza Pellegrini, Tony’s Pizza and more.

To see a map of the parade and learn more about upcoming events, visit https://sfitalianheritage.org/parade/.

cghisolfi@sfmediaco.com