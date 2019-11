More than 30 people gathered at Embarcadero Station Saturday at noon to protest a BART police stop of an African American man who was eating on a train platform in Contra Costa County.

A video of the confrontation, filmed at Pleasant Hill Station on Monday morning and released on social media Friday, shows BART police officers detaining and handcuffing a man, identified on social media as Bill Gluckman, for eating a breakfast sandwich on the station’s platform.

The video went viral on Facebook and Twitter Friday evening, garnering more than 25,000 reactions and prompting citizens from San Francisco and beyond that to take a stand against over policing.

Led by Kelly Groth, policy advisor at climate-change nonprofit NextGen, and by District 8 BART Director Janice Li, the protesters brought dozens of breakfast sandwiches, snacks and pastries to the train platform on Market Street, and ate and socialized peacefully for about two hours.

Officials wearing phosphorescent vests looked on from a distance, but did not intervene.