Homicide victim dies after being pushed from behind in Mission

The man was walking away from a ‘friendly conversation’ when the sudden attack occurred

A homicide investigation has been launched into the death of a 57-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries after being knocked to the ground in the Mission, police confirmed Monday.

The victim had just finished a “friendly conversation” with a woman selling flowers when a man suddenly pushed him from behind April 19 near the busy intersection of 24th and Mission streets, according to Officer Joseph Tomlinson, a police spokesperson.

The man, whose identity could not immediately be confirmed with the Medical Examiner’s Office, was bleeding from the face when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with injuries to his face and shoulder. Two days later on April 21, he died.

Police have not determined a motive for the attack.

But before being pushed while walking up Mission Street, Tomlinson said the victim heard the woman say something to the suspect in Spanish. It’s not known what the woman said.

The suspect has not been identified. Police have not released a detailed description of him.

The killing marked the 11th homicide of the year in San Francisco.

Since then, The City’s homicide count has grown to 13.

On April 26, 43-year-old Laron Davis of San Francisco was fatally shot in Double Rock. Davis is one of three victims who authorities allege 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson killed during a shooting spree that spanned two Bay Area counties and ended in a gun battle with police in Nevada.

Then on May 1, 28-year-old Jonathan Bello was shot and killed in his car at 22nd and Bartlett streets near City College of San Francisco’s Mission Campus. Police have not arrested a suspect in his killing.

San Francisco is on track to have a similar number of homicides in 2019 as last year.

By the end of April 2018, there were 13 homicides in The City.

