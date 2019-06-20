A man walks past a parking lot at 1064 Mission St. where a housing project for the homeless is set to be built. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Homeless housing project slated for completion by August 2021

Financing plan for $143M 250-unit project approved in committee Thursday

A financing plan for a homeless housing project in the South of Market neighborhood was approved in committee Thursday.

Construction of the 250 studio supportive housing development is expected to begin in January and end by August 2021 on a federally-owned parking lot at 1064-68 Mission St, adjacent to the James R. Browning Court House at Seventh and Mission streets.

The Board of Supervisors Government Audit and Oversight Committee on Thursday approved a financing plan for the development that would allow for the issuance of residential mortgage revenue bonds of up to $103 million.

The development costs are expected to total about $143.6 million, or $556,656 per dwelling unit.

Joan McNamara, with the Mayor’s Office of Housing, said the project will also house the Tom Waddell Clinic, currently in the Public Health Department’s 101 Grove St. building along with the Public Health Department’s street medicine team and dental services and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing’s Homeless Outreach Team.

The project will comprise two separate residential complexes, one with 103 units for homeless seniors and one with 153 units for homeless adults. Each complex has additional unit for an onsite manager, bringing the total to 258 units

Episcopal Community Services of San Francisco and Mercy Housing California are the groups developing the project.

Episcopal Community Services plans to move to the site its CHEFS workforce development program, which provides training to allow homeless people to enter the food industry.

The full board will vote on the financing July 9.

In March, the board in agreement with Mayor London Breed, approved $42.5 million in “gap financing” for the project, which was part of the agreement on how to spend a total of $273 million from the Educational Reserve Augmentation Fund.

The need for increased homeless housing continues to increase in San Francisco. A formal count of those who are homeless on a January night in 2017 found 6,858 people. In 2019, that increased to 8,011 people, both sheltered and unsheltered.

