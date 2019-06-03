Hit-and-run driver injures 13-year-old boy

Teen was crossing street in residential area when he was struck

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street in San Francisco’s Bayview District Saturday evening, police said today.

The boy was walking across the street in the 1400 block of Revere Avenue in a residential area around 8:30 p.m. when a driver in a sedan hit him.

The driver never stopped and police did not release a description as of Monday morning.

The boy was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The collision was the second on Saturday to result in injuries, according to police.

Earlier in the day, around 1:50 p.m., a vehicle crashed into two cars before hitting a building in the Mission District.

The driver of that vehicle, a 69-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the one of the vehicles he struck also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation but police did not report any arrests as of Monday morning.