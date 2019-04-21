Hippie Hill fills with thousands for ‘mellow’ 420 pot celebration

City officials say as many as 14,000 people attended the event at Golden Gate Park

Between 13,000 to 14,000 people gathered for the 420 marijuana celebration at Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Saturday.

This is the first year celebrations have fallen on a Saturday after recreational marijuana use was legalized statewide in 2016.

Social media users shared photos and videos of live DJ sets, munchies for sale and limitless varieties of edibles, blunts and bongs.

Park officials were expecting a large crowd at the adults-only event and worked with law enforcement to set up security around the area.

Tamara Barak Aparton, spokeswoman for the Recreation and Park Department, said celebrations were “pretty mellow.”

Police made four arrests by 2 p.m., including three for arrest warrants and trespassing before the event started and one for a theft, according to police.

Aparton said there was one medical transport for conditions that are not life-threatening.

Last year, police said between 10 and 12 people overdosed on fentanyl after purchasing black market marijuana that was laced with the drug. Attendees this year were encouraged to purchase pot legally from licensed dispensaries.

Rueca said the turnout was within expected numbers, and the gathering was peaceful and comparable to last year, when 15,000 to 20,000 people showed up to Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow, also known as Hippie Hill.